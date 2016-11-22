It was an emotional night remembering the five little lives lost from Woodmore Elementary School. The community came together Tuesday night to remember the victims and pray for the children who remain in the hospital.

"Very tragic. Those poor babies," said parent Nikia Jones, her voice breaking. "We just want to come show our support, and that we care, and we want to bring our city together."

However, small signs of hope and healing are beginning to emerge. We're told tonight's memorial service was uplifting and focused on celebrating the young lives cut short.

"It was just a beautiful service. The singing, the messages from the preachers, it was great," said Breonna Ross of Chattanooga.

People from across the city packed inside New Monumental Baptist Church, which is located just down the street from the elementary school, for a memorial service.

They prayed for the families of those killed, those still fighting in the hospital, and a grief-stricken community.

News cameras were not allowed inside the church, where it was standing room only. Crowds huddled in doorways and outside the church to listen in, pray, and hope to begin healing.

"God is God. And God is in our lives. And God is going to turn this situation around for the good," said Okitta Summer Elliott of Girls, Inc. "I think that's what the families captured tonight, and I think that's awesome."

