The office of Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam announced Tuesday evening that he is scheduled to visit Woodmore Elementary School, following the bus crash Monday that killed five students.

Governor Haslam is expected to meet with the principal and teachers who lost students in the crash Wednesday morning.

Monday, after the crash, Governor Haslam sent condolences to Chattanooga and pledged assistance the victims' families and local authorities investigating the crash.