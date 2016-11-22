News
TN Gov. Bill Haslam visits Woodmore Elementary School
Governor Haslam is expected to meet with the principal and teachers who lost students in the crash Wednesday morning.
Tuesday, November 22nd 2016, 7:41 pm EST by
Updated:
Wednesday, November 23rd 2016, 9:16 am EST
The office of Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam announced Tuesday evening that he is scheduled to visit Woodmore Elementary School, following the bus crash Monday that killed five students.
Monday, after the crash, Governor Haslam sent condolences to Chattanooga and pledged assistance the victims' families and local authorities investigating the crash.
Haslam is also scheduled to visit the wildfire command post in Hamilton County.