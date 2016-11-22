The National Transportation Safety Board held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to update the public on the investigation of the Woodmore Elementary School bus crash that killed at least five students Monday.

Hart asked that anyone with information, photos or even video contact the NTSB via email .

NTSB Chairman Christopher Hart says bus 366, driven by 24-year-old Johnthony Walker, had just left the school and not dropped off any of the 35 children on board before the crash on Talley Road Monday afternoon.

Hart says his agency has not yet reviewed video footage from the two cameras on the bus. Hart says the footage will be reviewed along with Walker's driving history and the NTSB will be investigating Durham School Services.

While there was no new information released about the cause of the crash, Chairman Hart did release more information about the driver. He says Walker received his commercial drivers license in April of this year.

Chairman Hart says the bus was removed from the crash scene before NTSB investigators arrived. The agency is asking for anyone with information on this crash to come forward.

Chairman Hart says NTSB members will be in Chattanooga for 7 to 10 days.

