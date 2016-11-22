The brisk air made it feel like a typical November morning but for students at Woodmore Elementary School, it was anything but.

Warm hugs greeted parents and students as they arrived.

The shock and sadness still etched in Doris Toney's face.

"My niece, she's in the 4th grade, she knew a couple of them. This is a bad tragedy," she said.

How do you explain this kind of tragedy? This kind of sadness to those with the tiniest of hearts?

Demetrius Jenkins is still trying to find a way to have that conversation with his six-year-old.

"It's just a million things going through my head. I don't know how to explain it to him. I don't even know how to begin to explain it to him," he said.

While counselors know how to make that conversation easier, parents know how to keep their babies close.

"I just feel like you never know when it's your child's last moment and you've got to spend it with them as much as you can," Jenkins added.

"Tell your sisters, tell your brothers, tell your mothers. Tell everyone you love them because tomorrow is not promised," Toney said.

As the Woodmore community lean on each other during this time of mourning.