Investigators spent the majority of the day trying to find answers and restore normalcy to a community shaken by a horrific crash.

"It has to touch the heart, I got so overwhelmed when I went to the school just a minute ago I went back to my car and just sat down and cried," Resident Quenston Coleman said.

When a community feels broken some need a shoulder to lean on, others just want to show up and say a prayer. It's how some can come to terms with a difficult reality.

"I have a family member who's in the hospital right now recuperating and we're praying for his recovery,” Coleman said.

It's why Coleman showed up where the events unfolded. While he waits for a relative who is recovering in the ICU at Erlanger.

"I spoke with his grandmother and she says he's just holding on and that she was giving it over to God,” Coleman said.

Talley Road was closed for nearly a full day, while crew investigated an hauled away the school bus. For neighbors it's a step toward normalcy while others like Madeleine Dougherty find ways to help her children understand what happened to their peers.

"Just keep going with our regular day we did end up last night instead of coming back home we decided to go stay with friends so she didn't have to see all the police and ambulances,” Dougherty said.