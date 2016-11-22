News
D'Myunn Brown: A kindergarten student at Woodmore
The mother of D'Myunn L. Brown, 6, a kindergarten student at Woodmore Elementary says her son is one of the students killed in the school bus crash that occurred Monday afternoon.
D'Myunn celebrated his sixth birthday in September.
Learning of another child killed in the school bus crash. D'Myunn Lamar Brown, 6, was a kindergartener at Woodmore Elem. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/YdhV9PureS— Kelly McCarthy (@KellyWRCB) November 22, 2016
