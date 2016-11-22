One of the victims in Monday's fatal bus crash is the cousin of a local school principal.

Channel 3 has learned that nine-year-old Cor'Dayja Jones, who lost her life in the crash, is the cousin of Lafrederick Thirkill, principal at Orchard Knob Elementary School.

Thirkill, who was in Atlanta Tuesday, confirmed the family's loss.

In an interview with NBC News reporter Kerry Sanders, Cor'Dayja's older brother Cordarius shares his last memories of being with his sister before losing her in the bus crash.