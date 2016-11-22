News
Zyaira Mateen: One of the six children killed in school bus crash
Family members of the children killed in a tragic school bus crash Monday are saying that their children have died as a result of the crash.
Tuesday, November 22nd 2016, 12:40 pm EST
Updated:
Friday, November 25th 2016, 2:18 pm EST
Channel 3 has spoken to a mother saying that three of her children were injured in the crash, Zyaira, 6, is deceased and two others are in the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital.
