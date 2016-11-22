UPDATE: Donations to the "Woodmore Fund" continue to grow. The United Way tells Channel 3 that the latest calculation shows that $116,000 has been raised to help the families of the six children who were killed in the bus crash.

HOW YOU CAN HELP | Donate online here

Donations can be made online to either the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga or the United Way of Greater Chattanooga and desginated to "The Woodmore Fund."

PREVIOUS STORY: The following is an update from United Way of Greater Chattanooga spokesperson Kelley Nave on donation efforts for the Woodmore Fund.

"At this time, United Way has approximately $7,000 in funds that switched from pending to confirmed, and $25,000 from the Tennessee Titans early yesterday evening. So we now have a total of $112,000 in the fund with approximately $10,000 in donations pending and unconfirmed. A large fundraiser will be held Friday Morning at Hamilton Place Mall from 6 a.m. to 12 noon at the Tourist/Customer Service Desk on the Upper Level near Amy's Hallmark. This event is a collaboration between Hamilton Place and US101/iHeartRadio. All proceeds will go to the Woodmore Fund.

Late this morning, between numerous individual donations made to both United Way and the Community Foundation; the Food City event yesterday which earned approximately $10,000; and a $25,000 donation from BCBST; we estimate that the fund has collected approximately $80,000 since late Tuesday morning. Many other organizations have raised money for the fund or are in the process of holding fundraisers, but we won't include those dollars until they're in hand and have been properly counted. In the meantime, more funds will be needed to meet the ongoing needs of this community moving forward. We are deeply grateful to everyone - from individuals to organizations, schools, and businesses -- who have contributed to help this community in its time of need. We are committed to engaging leadership in the Woodmore community to help guide this process and make decisions. 100% of donated funds will be used to provide support to those affected by Monday’s tragic accident."

PREVIOUS UPDATE: "At this time, United Way has approximately $13,000 in funds pending that haven't been added to the previous total of $80,000 yet. But many fundraisers are being conducted this weekend and more is expected.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tuesday a coordinated fundraising effort between United Way of Greater Chattanooga and Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga was launched to provide assistance to the Woodmore families most impacted by yesterday’s tragic school bus accident in the days, weeks, and months ahead. Many families will need financial assistance for a variety of instances, including but not limited to immediate medical bills, long-term care, mental health care, and basic necessities.

Anyone who wants to help and can make a financial contribution to donate to the Woodmore Fund. Please visit www.hcde.org/woodmore to donate and learn more about the efforts.

Checks can be made to "The Woodmore Fund" payable to the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga. Checks can be dropped off or mailed to 1270 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402.