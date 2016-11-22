A school bus crash carrying 37 students killed five children and injured more than 20 students Monday afternoon on Talley Road. Of the five children killed, four were girls and one boy. Three are fourth graders, a first grader, and a kindergartner.

Tuesday, the community setup a makeshift memorial at the crash site at the corner of Talley Road and Montview Drive. People dropped off teddy bears, flowers, and other items at the memorial.

We spoke to a neighbor who knows one of the children in ICU. He says he came to the scene to pay respect to the victims. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/3XsjEwv6ls — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) November 22, 2016

A memorial service will be held Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. It will take place at New Monumental Baptist Church in Chattanooga, near Woodmore Elementary.