As news quickly spread about the Talley Road school bus crash that claimed five lives, people around the state and the country expressed their sadness and condolences via social media.

President-elect Donald Trump expressed his condolences on Twitter Tuesday night.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam sent condolences to Chattanooga and pledged assistance the victims' families and local authorities investigating the crash. 

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger released this statement in regards to the school bus crash: 

This is a heartbreaking day for Hamilton County. Our thoughts and prayers are with the children who were on the Woodmore Elementary School this afternoon, their families are also in our prayers tonight.The students of Woodmore Elementary are also in our thoughts and prayers this evening. I'd like to ask all Hamilton County residents to say a prayer tonight for all involved in today's tragedy.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond released the following statement:

“Earlier this afternoon, our community experienced a horrible tragedy when a school bus crashed off of Talley Road claiming the lives of multiple children and injuring others.

We are deeply saddened for the family and loved ones who lost these precious little ones today. 

As the agency responsible for the School Resource Officer program in Hamilton County, my staff and I are deeply saddened by the loss of these young children. There are several families in our County that will not have their loved ones come home tonight and we as a community will feel the sadness and hurt from this event for a very long time to come.

I am very proud of the Chattanooga Firefighters, Police officers, and Hamilton County EMS personnel who helped to rescue the injured. I am also very proud of the members of the HCSO who worked along side our city first responders.”

Bishop Sitka of the Diocese of Knoxville's statement about the school bus crash: 

My prayers tonight are with the victims and families of the terrible bus crash in Chattanooga. I remain in contact with our Catholic priests in Southeast Tennessee and we will make ourselves available to anyone in need.