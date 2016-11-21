“Earlier this afternoon, our community experienced a horrible tragedy when a school bus crashed off of Talley Road claiming the lives of multiple children and injuring others.

We are deeply saddened for the family and loved ones who lost these precious little ones today.

As the agency responsible for the School Resource Officer program in Hamilton County, my staff and I are deeply saddened by the loss of these young children. There are several families in our County that will not have their loved ones come home tonight and we as a community will feel the sadness and hurt from this event for a very long time to come.

I am very proud of the Chattanooga Firefighters, Police officers, and Hamilton County EMS personnel who helped to rescue the injured. I am also very proud of the members of the HCSO who worked along side our city first responders.”