UPDATE: President- elect Donald Trump reacts to deadly school bus crash
President-elect Donald Trump sends his condolences to the families of the children killed in the crash, along with many other big names across the country.
As news quickly spread about the Talley Road school bus crash that claimed five lives, people around the state and the country expressed their sadness and condolences via social media.
President-elect Donald Trump expressed his condolences on Twitter Tuesday night.
Bus crash in Tennessee so sad & so terrible. Condolences to all family members and loved ones. These beautiful children will be remembered!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2016
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam sent condolences to Chattanooga and pledged assistance the victims' families and local authorities investigating the crash.
Thoughts, prayers to victims of tragic school bus crash in Chattanooga & their families. A very sad situation. Will do all we can to assist.— Gov. Bill Haslam (@BillHaslam) November 22, 2016
Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger released this statement in regards to the school bus crash:
This is a heartbreaking day for Hamilton County. Our thoughts and prayers are with the children who were on the Woodmore Elementary School this afternoon, their families are also in our prayers tonight.The students of Woodmore Elementary are also in our thoughts and prayers this evening. I'd like to ask all Hamilton County residents to say a prayer tonight for all involved in today's tragedy.
Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Hammond released the following statement:
“Earlier this afternoon, our community experienced a horrible tragedy when a school bus crashed off of Talley Road claiming the lives of multiple children and injuring others.
We are deeply saddened for the family and loved ones who lost these precious little ones today.
As the agency responsible for the School Resource Officer program in Hamilton County, my staff and I are deeply saddened by the loss of these young children. There are several families in our County that will not have their loved ones come home tonight and we as a community will feel the sadness and hurt from this event for a very long time to come.
I am very proud of the Chattanooga Firefighters, Police officers, and Hamilton County EMS personnel who helped to rescue the injured. I am also very proud of the members of the HCSO who worked along side our city first responders.”
Bishop Sitka of the Diocese of Knoxville's statement about the school bus crash:
My prayers tonight are with the victims and families of the terrible bus crash in Chattanooga. I remain in contact with our Catholic priests in Southeast Tennessee and we will make ourselves available to anyone in need.
Please pray for the families of those affected by this horrible accident— Andy Berke (@AndyBerke) November 21, 2016
I am heart broken by the #Chattanooga bus crash that took place yesterday. Please keep my hometown and all the families in your prayers.— Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) November 22, 2016
Many of you have asked what you can do - please pray! Many are injured and there are fatalities. Will update with other ways to help— Tiffanie Robinson (@MrsRobinson1010) November 21, 2016
(1/2) My thoughts are with the young victims of the #WoodmoreElementary school bus crash in @ChattanoogaUSA.— Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) November 21, 2016
(2/2) I am absolutely heartbroken over this tragedy and I will pray for the children and their families.— Chuck Fleischmann (@RepChuck) November 21, 2016
Our heart goes out to those affected by the school bus crash in Chattanooga. Pray for their families.— Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) November 21, 2016
Thoughts and prayers w children and families of Woodmore Elementary school bus accident in @HamCoTN.— Bo Watson (@SenBoWatson) November 21, 2016
Thoughts and prayers go out to all families of the children who were on that bus today in Chattanooga. God bless Chatt #423 #pray4mycity— Reggie Upshaw Jr. (@TheRegister347) November 22, 2016
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the victims of the Chattanooga school bus crash. So sad.. we’re praying for each of you!— Sidewalk Prophets (@swprophets) November 22, 2016
Heartbroken to hear about the profound tragedy unfolding in Chattanooga this evening. Praying for the family and friends impacted.— Josh DeVine (@TBIJoshDeVine) November 22, 2016
We're saddened tonight by the bus crash in Chattanooga. Praying for the families and teachers of those lost and those still fighting.— Dalton Police (@DaltonPD) November 21, 2016
The McCallie community is praying for the students, parents & teachers at Woodmore Elementary following today's tragic bus accident.— McCallie School (@McCallieSchool) November 22, 2016
We would like to extend our condolences and prayers to @WoodmoreElem and their entire community! #NoogaStrong— Owls Football (@Ooltewah_FB) November 21, 2016
Heartbreaking school bus crash in Chattanooga. My thoughts and prayers are with the children, families and first responders.— Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) November 22, 2016
Devastating news coming out of Chattanooga. Thoughts and prayers with students and families of Woodmore Elementary School.— Butch Jones (@UTCoachJones) November 22, 2016
Our thoughts and prayers are with the children and families of Woodmore and everyone affected by the tragic crash in our community today.— Chattanooga Lookouts (@ChattLookouts) November 22, 2016
Words can't express the sadness I have 4 the families down in Chattanooga. We send out prayers & our sincerest thoughts, Love on each other!— Derek Mason (@CoachDerekMason) November 22, 2016
Heaven gained 6 beautiful Tennessee angels today. Pray for their families & the community as they deal w/ this nightmare. #Chattanooga— Scottie Nell Hughes (@scottienhughes) November 22, 2016
Sending up Prayers for the families of the children in the Chattanooga bus tragedy.— Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) November 22, 2016
Y'all pray for these little kids in this school bus fatality in Chattanooga.....— Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) November 21, 2016
My heart is breaking for the families who have lost children in the #Chattanooga school bus crash. Praying now. #prayforchattanooga— Natalie Grant (@NatalieGrant) November 22, 2016
Please pray for those families impacted by the elementary school bus crash in #Chattanooga . #noogastrong— Tre Hargett (@SecTreHargett) November 22, 2016
My heart, my prayers go out to the families and loved ones of those who died today in the horrific school bus crash in #Chattanooga— Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) November 22, 2016
My heart goes out to the kids and families affected by this event. Very sad #chattanoogabuscrash— stephon tuitt (@DOCnation_7) November 22, 2016
Today we pray for Woodmore Elementary, the crews who worked tirelessly to rescue so many, and for our city: https://t.co/2pyf2lwN5Z— Chattanooga FC (@ChattanoogaFC) November 22, 2016