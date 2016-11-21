Blood Assurance is calling on community members to make a blood donation at a local donor center or bloodmobile as soon as possible to help replenish the blood supply due to today’s trauma at 313 Talley Road involving a school bus accident. Blood Assurance is currently sending blood for the 23 children that were taken to hospitals that were on the Woodmore Elementary School bus 366 that was carrying students from the school when the accident happened and is in critical need for blood.

The organization is asking the community to please consider taking 30 minutes out of their day to make a donation that will help save lives during this tragic time and meet the needs of the children as well as additional area hospital patients. Blood Assurance thanks all donors who choose to give to those in need.