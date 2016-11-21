A death investigation is underway in Sequatchie County after a Cleveland man was killed while hunting over the weekend.

Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock tells Channel 3, 44-year-old Steve Wilson apparently fell from a deer stand Saturday while hunting on Lewis Chapel Mountain.

The Sheriff says Wilson's family called authorities after several failed attempts to reach him by phone.

Wilson was found early Sunday morning laying beneath the stand. Sheriff Hitchcock says deputies and first-responders had to use special four-wheel drive vehicles to reach the man, due to the terrain.

Hitchcock says it's unclear if Wilson fell as he was climbing the tree or if he fell from the tree stand.

The body has been sent to the Medical Examiner for an autopsy.