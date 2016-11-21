UPDATE: Driver in Woodmore bus crash gets jury from outside Hamilton County

Speaking at a joint press conference in the Rose Garden with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Trump called Comey a "leaker" and maintained that the fired FBI director lied under oath about his claim the president asked him to drop the agency's investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.More
Speaking at a joint press conference in the Rose Garden with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Trump called Comey a "leaker" and maintained that the fired FBI director lied under oath about his claim the president asked him to drop the agency's investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.More
Romney, speaking to a high-powered gathering of GOP officials, top donors and business leaders at a luxury Utah resort, said that when Trump briefly considered him late last year for Clinton's former job, Romney called "virtually all the former secretaries of state" including Clinton.More
Romney, speaking to a high-powered gathering of GOP officials, top donors and business leaders at a luxury Utah resort, said that when Trump briefly considered him late last year for Clinton's former job, Romney called "virtually all the former secretaries of state" including Clinton.More
The teen has been charged for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Christopher Colby Estes.More
The teen has been charged for the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Christopher Colby Estes.More
This week marks six months since the tragic Woodmore Elementary school bus crash that killed six young children.More
This week marks six months since the tragic Woodmore Elementary school bus crash that killed six young children.More
Twenty-four-year-old Johnthony Walker's case will be tried by a jury selected from outside of Hamilton County.More
Twenty-four-year-old Johnthony Walker's case will be tried by a jury selected from outside of Hamilton County.More
Favors says after surveying members of the house, she didn't feel she had enough votes to get the bill out of the full finance committee.More
Favors says after surveying members of the house, she didn't feel she had enough votes to get the bill out of the full finance committee.More
Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III filed a lawsuit against a Texas law firm on Wednesday accusing them of deceiving Woodmore victims.More
Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III filed a lawsuit against a Texas law firm on Wednesday accusing them of deceiving Woodmore victims.More
The Hamilton County Board of Education voted on adding more bus routes for owner operators.More
The Hamilton County Board of Education voted on adding more bus routes for owner operators.More
As lawmakers head to the state capital to begin a new year and a new legislative session, Chattanooga representatives narrow their focus on making seat belts on school buses a requirement.More
As lawmakers head to the state capital to begin a new year and a new legislative session, Chattanooga representatives narrow their focus on making seat belts on school buses a requirement.More
A special gift arrived early for the holidays as the New Covenant Fellowship Church dedicated its newest playground. The playground is in honor of the six Woodmore children who were killed in a bus crash last month.More
A special gift arrived early for the holidays as the New Covenant Fellowship Church dedicated its newest playground. The playground is in honor of the six Woodmore children who were killed in a bus crash last month.More
The family of Zyanna Harris is the first of the deceased children to file a lawsuit against the driver, the bus company and the bus manufacturer.More
The family of Zyanna Harris is the first of the deceased children to file a lawsuit against the driver, the bus company and the bus manufacturer.More
Attorneys have filed a lawsuit on behalf of Shanquatta Byrd, a mother of a student that suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in the Woodmore Elementary School bus crash.More
Attorneys have filed a lawsuit on behalf of Shanquatta Byrd, a mother of a student that suffered a severe traumatic brain injury in the Woodmore Elementary School bus crash.More
Chattanooga Police and Northgate Mall Security believe there is a man on mall property attempting to collect money for Woodmore Elementary and the victims in the Talley Road school bus crash.More
Chattanooga Police and Northgate Mall Security believe there is a man on mall property attempting to collect money for Woodmore Elementary and the victims in the Talley Road school bus crash.More