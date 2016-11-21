Zoo ATL panda twins near their 100 Day Naming Celebration
Zoo Atlanta’s 11-week-old giant panda twins, who were born September 3, are about to reach a major milestone.
The twins, who are Lun Lun’s second set of female twins, will be reaching their 100th day of life on December 12. Fans can vote on a list of names. The sets of names for the twins have a special meaning or association with either the cubs or their parents and were supplied by Zoo Atlanta’s partners in the giant panda conservation in China.
Following an ancient Chinese tradition, the 100 Day Celebration holds that when a child reaches their 100th day of life, they have survived the fragility of infancy and may have a successful future.
“There’s much more to this milestone than just two names. The permanence of names gives us a celebration of the achievements of the giant panda program at Zoo Atlanta and a continuation of the bright future of one of our longest-lived and most successful conservation partnerships,” said President and CEO of Zoo Atlanta Raymond B. King.
The names up for vote include seven possible choices:
1. Ba Lun and Shu Lun: Ba Shu are ancient names of the Sichuan area and are still widely used in China, including Sichuan Province and Chongqing. Ba Shu also means “land of abundance."
2. Jiu Jiu and Yuan Yuan: Jiu means “longevity” or “long time.” Yuan means “far distance” or “far away.” Together, they mean “longevity and permanence.”
3. Lun Jia and Jia Lun: The first Jia means “addition.” The second Jia means “good,” “fine” or “praise.” Lun references daughters of Lun Lun
4. Lun Li and Lun Yu: Lun Li means “ethic” or “ethics.” Lun Yu is Confucian Analects, a collection of sayings of Confucius and one of the pillars of Chinese culture, widely read across centuries.
5. Ya Lun and Xi Lun: Ya means “elegant;” Xi means “happy;” “Lun” references daughters of Lun Lun – “Lun Lun’s elegant and happy daughters.
6. Ya Lun and Xin Lun: Similar in origin to Ya Lun and Xi Lun, with Xin meaning “fragrant.”
7. Yang Hai and Yang Gui: Yang is a reference to the twins’ father, Yang Yang, and means “ocean.” Hai means “sea.” Gui has many meanings, including “laurel.”
Voting opens November 21 and will continue until 11 p.m. on Sunday December 4. You can vote on Zoo Atlanta's website. The names will be revealed on December 12 at the twins’ 100 Day Naming Celebration.
Can't get enough of the cubs? Watch live feed of Lun Lun and her cubs on the PandaCam!
Visit the original story from our NBC partner at 11Alive.com