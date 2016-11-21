News
Fire starts over the weekend in Dade County
Monday, November 21st 2016, 8:03 am EST
Updated:
Monday, November 21st 2016, 8:12 am EST
Over the weekend, a new brush fire started in Dade County, Georgia.
The fire is located near Sarah Chapel Road and Creek Road, outside of Wildwood and Westbrow. Crews are working to contain the fire.
No word yet if the fire is threatening any homes, or the size of the fire.
