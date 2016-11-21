Good Monday. It's a cold start to the week with temps in the 20s and 30s this morning. We will be sunny with a high of 55 this afternoon. The weekend rain was great, but didn't really help out concerning the drought. As a matter of fact, drought conditions actually expanded and intensified across the area with the rainfall for the year more than 20.5" below average.

We will warm a little Tuesday. After a cool start we will climb to 60 in the afternoon. Skies will remain sunny Tuesday.

Wednesday we will see clouds building in the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Temps will get to 62 for the high. Wednesday evening the front will bring in more light rain showers that will last on and off through the late night. Amounts will be light, near 1/10".

Thanksgiving looks great. We will start with a low in the mid-40s, and as you are settling in for your afternoon nap temps will climb to 64. Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday.

Friday will offer up good shopping weather with sunshine and temps ranging from 40 in the morning to 64 in the afternoon.

The weekend looks good but dry. Lows will be in the upper 30s and highs will be in the upper 50s both days.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

MONDAY: