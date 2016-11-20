(GoMocs.com)- The Chattanooga Mocs are hosting the 25th-ranked Weber State Wildcats in the opening round of the FCS Playoffs this weekend. Game time is set for 2:00 p.m. (E.S.T.) at Finley Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26.



Tickets are on sale now on GoMocs.com at the link at the top of the page. Reserved seats are $25, while general admission tickets are $15. Youth (12 and under) and UTC Student tickets are $5 each.



If you are a current season ticket holder, your seats are already loaded in your account. All you have to do is go in and make the payment.



The first 500 student tickets are FREE and available at the UTC Ticket Office with a current ID. There will also be pickup opportunities on campus on Monday and Tuesday announced via the Mocs Maniacs twitter account @GoMocsManiacs.



The UTC Ticket Office is operating on its regular schedule on Monday - Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Office is closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving, but is open from Noon to 4:00 p.m. on Friday for the women's basketball game.



For any questions about playoff tickets, or to order over the phone, call (423) 266-MOCS (6627) during these posted hours this week.

