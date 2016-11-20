Sabra is voluntarily recalling certain hummus products made prior to November 8, 2016 because of concerns over listeria.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer high fever, severe headaches, nausea, and other symptoms.

Consumers with any product with a "best before" date up through January 23, 2017 are urged to throw it away.

Consumers can find that information on the lid of each package.