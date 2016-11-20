News
Sabra recalling certain hummus products
Sabra is voluntarily recalling certain hummus products because of concerns over listeria.
Sunday, November 20th 2016, 11:16 pm EST by
Updated:
Monday, November 21st 2016, 5:25 am EST
Sabra is voluntarily recalling certain hummus products made prior to November 8, 2016 because of concerns over listeria.
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Healthy individuals may suffer high fever, severe headaches, nausea, and other symptoms.
Consumers with any product with a "best before" date up through January 23, 2017 are urged to throw it away.
Consumers can find that information on the lid of each package.
For a complete list of the products go to Sabra's website.