Crash in Soddy Daisy sends one man to the hospital
Sunday, November 20th 2016, 7:49 pm EST by
A man was sent to the hospital following a crash in Soddy Daisy on Sunday.
Investigators said the man was driving a pickup truck on Dayton Pike and hit a bridge. That's when he went off the road and into the side of a creek bed.
Authorities said the man was trapped in his car and firefighters pulled him out. They suspect alcohol might have been a factor in the crash.
Police said the man wasn't wearing a seatbelt.