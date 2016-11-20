A man was sent to the hospital following a crash in Soddy Daisy on Sunday.

Investigators said the man was driving a pickup truck on Dayton Pike and hit a bridge. That's when he went off the road and into the side of a creek bed.

Authorities said the man was trapped in his car and firefighters pulled him out. They suspect alcohol might have been a factor in the crash. 

Police said the man wasn't wearing a seatbelt. 