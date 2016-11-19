The Walker County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the death of an inmate.

Investigators said 40-year-old Christopher Michael O'Daniel died early Saturday.

O'Daniel was arrested on Friday in the Chickamauga area on a failure to appear charge from the Floyd County Police Department. He was taken to the Walker County jail and was going to be transferred to Floyd County.

Investigators said a detention officer noticed O'Daniel not breathing around 12:20 a.m. Saturday. Medics were called, but they could not resuscitate the man.

O'Daniel's body will be taken to the G.B.I. crime lab for an autopsy. Investigators aren't sure what led to the man's death.