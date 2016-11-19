News
Water main repaired for St. Elmo, Lookout Valley, and Lookout Mountain residents
A water main that services Lookout Valley, St. Elmo, and the Lookout Mountain area is now fixed.
Saturday, November 19th 2016, 9:59 pm EST by
A water main that services Lookout Valley, St. Elmo, and the Lookout Mountain area is now fixed.
Tennessee American Water asked neighbors to limit non-essential water use while the pipe was getting repaired. It was hit by a contractor on Friday on Cowart Street.
If people notice air or discolored water, they're asked to run their cold water until it's clear.