CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - A plant spokesman says Volkswagen's plan to cut 30,000 jobs will have "no effect" on the company's Chattanooga facility.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/2guYBD5 ) company staffing contractor Aerotek wants to hire 1,100 new employees by mid-April. Volkswagen expects to have 3,400 people employed in Tennessee by next spring, which would be the most the plant has had since it opened in 2011.

Volkswagen officials announced Friday they plan to cut 30,000 jobs as it tries to recover from a scandal over cars rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests. The company said most of the cuts will come in Germany.

Volkswagen has invested more than $900 million in its Chattanooga plant over the last few years.

