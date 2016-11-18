If you grew up in the 80's or the 90's, you would certainly love the show the Howard Marching Tigers put on the field this year! A tribute to Prince, they kicked off with Before I Let Go, and followed with I Would Die for You, 1999, and Flawless. Great music that Director Dexter Bell says he was thrilled to teach to the band. They were about 75 members strong, this year, and the group is composed of several different teams that make the entire halftime experience come to life. The auxiliary performers have names like Dancing Maroon and Gold, Tiger Pride, Classy Kittens, the flags are twirled by Maroon Thunder. And don't forget the Banner Girls who lead the whole group into place.They are all outstanding at what they do and carried their team and their show into the playoffs this year.