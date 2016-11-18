Band of the Week: Howard Marching Tigers
Their team is known as the Hustlin' Tigers, the band: the Marching Tigers! Enjoy the students from Howard High, your Band of the Week!
If you grew up in the 80's or the 90's, you would certainly love the show the Howard Marching Tigers put on the field this year! A tribute to Prince, they kicked off with Before I Let Go, and followed with I Would Die for You, 1999, and Flawless. Great music that Director Dexter Bell says he was thrilled to teach to the band. They were about 75 members strong, this year, and the group is composed of several different teams that make the entire halftime experience come to life. The auxiliary performers have names like Dancing Maroon and Gold, Tiger Pride, Classy Kittens, the flags are twirled by Maroon Thunder. And don't forget the Banner Girls who lead the whole group into place.They are all outstanding at what they do and carried their team and their show into the playoffs this year.
They also performed at Tennessee State University's Homecoming game in Nashville and competed at the Magic City Classic in Birmingham.
If you'd like to support the Marching Tigers with your time or your money or even with gently used instruments, Mr. Bell would love to hear from you! Call him at Howard: 423-883-0311
Our thanks to the whole group we begged to play for us during an away game over fall break! Enjoy the Howard Marching Tigers, our week 14 Friday Night Football Band of the Week!