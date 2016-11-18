UPDATE: Chattanooga police have identified 42-year old, Delane C. Price as the victim shot and killed involved in a robbery at the Days Inn on Carter Street, Friday night. Police say the shooter, who is also a victim of the robbery is 59-year old, Stan Lindsey.

Several hotel guests said they are still trying to come to grips with what happened.

"Very shocking to us. Very caught off guard and not expected whatsoever," Hayden Williams said.

Williams had just booked a room with her friend Abby Gross and her mother, who are visiting from out of town. They said they left the hotel for a while, and came back to shocking sight.

"We had to come in this way and there was people gathered so we just started asking what happened," Gross said. "We talked to one of the ladies at the front desk and she said she didn't hear anything and she just called 911 when the guests told her to."

Police say Price was attempting to rob two people, including Lindsey. Lindsey then shot and killed Price outside one of the hotel rooms; in a breezeway. When police arrived Lindsey and the second victim were still at the scene.

Price has a lengthy criminal record, including several theft charges. In October, he was charged with theft of over $500 and public intoxication.

Sgt. Victor Miller, with the Chattanooga Police Department, said it's not clear whether anyone involved in the shooting were actually staying at the hotel at the time of the incident.

"We are currently investigating the possibility that one of the persons involved was a renter of a hotel room here, but we have not confirmed that information at this time," Miller said.

Wyndham Hotel Group representatives provided Channel 3 with the following statement in regards to the homicide:

While we do not own or operate this hotel, please know we consider the safety and security of guests and staff a top priority. Given this incident remains under investigation, we’re unable to comment further. Please direct any questions to the appropriate investigating authorities.

Channel 3 made several attempts to contact the hotel's general manager, but have not heard back.

So far, charges have not been filed. The investigation is still ongoing.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a homicide on Carter Street Friday night.

It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. outside the Days Inn at the corner of MLK Boulevard.

Police say the victim, an unidentified man, was pronounced dead when they arrived at the scene.

CPD spokesman Victor Miller says a suspect has been detained.

Police are taking evidence from a hotel room. Investigating "the possibility" that a person involved was renting a room. @WRCB — Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWRCB) November 19, 2016

The victim's name is being withheld until family members are notified.

If you know anything about this case, you're asked to call Chattanooga police at 423-698-2525.