UPDATE: Chattanooga Police Traffic Division says Suck Creek Road at Signal Mountain Road has reopened to traffic following a crash that sent two to a hospital Friday.

Police spokeswoman Elisa Myzal says 39-year-old Cynthia Jackson was driving north on Suck Creek Road when she veered left into oncoming traffic, hitting a UPS truck.

Jackson and the UPS driver, 35-year-old David Weathers, were taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Jackson is listed in critical condition. Myzal says investigators believe she was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash closed Suck Creek Road for several hours. It has since reopened.

If you have any information about this crash, you're asked to call Chattanooga police at 423-698-2525.

PREVIOUS STORY: A morning accident has caused a portion of Suck Creek Road to be closed.

The accident happened around 9:45 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block.

Details are limited but Channel 3 has learned at least one person was critically injured.

The road is blocked while officers investigate the crash.