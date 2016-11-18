The DeKalb County (AL) Drug and Major Crimes Unit made two drug-related arrests this week.

Tuesday, deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 75 in Ider, AL and found methamphetamine inside.

Floyd Douglas Miles II, 30 of Henagar, Al was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug Paraphernalia. Miles had a 2-year-old in the vehicle with him.

The Department of Human Resources was called to the scene, and the child has been relocated with family.

Thursday, the DeKalb County Drug and Major Crimes Unit received an online tip about drug activity at Timber Ridge Apartments in Collinsville.