Two arrested in AL for various drug charges
The DeKalb County (AL) Drug and Major Crimes Unit made two drug-related arrests this week.
Tuesday, deputies stopped a vehicle on Highway 75 in Ider, AL and found methamphetamine inside.
Floyd Douglas Miles II, 30 of Henagar, Al was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug Paraphernalia. Miles had a 2-year-old in the vehicle with him.
The Department of Human Resources was called to the scene, and the child has been relocated with family.
Thursday, the DeKalb County Drug and Major Crimes Unit received an online tip about drug activity at Timber Ridge Apartments in Collinsville.
With the assistance of Collinsville Police Department and the DeKalb County Drug and Major Crimes Unit, Tammy Delores Jones, 54 of Collinsville was arrested for the second time within a week. Jones was charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance.
Report any illegal activity online here or call at (256) 845-3801.