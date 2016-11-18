UPDATE: Early Friday morning, security at The Read House notified Chattanooga Police of suspicious activity in the building.

CPD patrol officers were told that a person with outstanding warrants booked a room. Hotel staff and security noticed people walking in and out of the building and the room; that's when police were called.

Officers went into the room and discovered 6 ounces of Ice (crystal meth), $26,000 cash and 2 loaded weapons.

But Lt. Jerri Sutton said officers already knew there was drug activity going on before they entered the room.

"When the responding officers got on scene they went to a room that had been previously reported; knocked on the door and immediately heard flushing, which is an indicator of drug activity," Sutton said.

She also said this is one of the biggest drug bust of the quarter.

"Most of the time you get street level recoveries maybe a few ounces, a few joints or maybe a few lines of cocaine or maybe even a small bottle of methamphetamine, but we're talking about bags."

Hotel general manager, Ken Merkel said no other guests were involved or hurt.



"There wasn't much impact to guests we tried to make sure that anything was contained. Police handled that very efficiently," Merkel said.

"We feel pretty comfortable and really good that we were able to notify something was not correct and then correct that situation and will be able to move ahead."

Merkel said it was a shocking incident at the historic landmark, but he's pleased with the response of his staff and police, and is grateful things are back to normal.

Seven individuals have been taken into custody. Five of them are previously convicted felons and at least 4 are known meth traffickers, according to Chattanooga police.

Chattanooga Police extended their appreciation to the observant and extremely cooperative staff at The Read House for noticing the suspicious activity, immediately notifying police and working with CPD officers.

