Good Friday. After tying the record high of 78 Thursday we will be just as warm today. The record high is 80. We will come up just short with a high of 78. We will have areas of smoke near wildfires today, but our air quality will remain in the moderate category. Otherwise, skies will be sunny.

Saturday a front will bring in big changes for the weekend. Saturday morning we will see a few light sprinkles. Amounts will be very light and won't help alleviate the drought much at all (we are currently more than 20" below average). Firefighters will benefit a little, but it won't be enough to extinguish the numerous fires around the area. Saturday late morning into the afternoon will be cold and windy. Winds will blow from 10-20 mph from the north, and highs will only reach the mid 50s. The afternoon winds will hamper the efforts of firefighters trying to keep the wildfires contained.

Sunday the winds will calm a bit. We will start the day cold in the mid to upper 20s, 30 in Chattanooga. Skies will be sunny with the high climbing to only 53.

We will warm a bit, but stay cool and dry through Tuesday. Wednesday another front will bring us some much much-needed rain the afternoon. Right now it appears we may have some heavy rain at times with this front, but we are still a long way off and that may change.

Thanksgiving will be sunny and dry with temps ranging from 40 in the morning to 60 in the afternoon.

David Karnes

