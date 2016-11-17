By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER and RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Smoke from dozens of wildfires burning across the Southeast has people coughing and wheezing, even in places like Atlanta that are far from the flames.

The blazes have cast a haze over the region.

Asthma sufferers and others with breathing problems are turning up at hospitals and in doctors' waiting rooms. Schoolchildren are being kept inside at recess. And people whose lungs are easily irritated are being told to close the windows and run the air conditioner if they have one.

Lamont Hall of Atlanta and his twin daughters are under a doctor's orders to stay home from work and school. Hall says that they suffer from asthma and that the smoke makes their chests feel tight and their eyes burn. And they're 90 miles from the blaze burning in the Georgia mountains.