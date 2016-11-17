This week’s Restaurant Report Card brings plenty of good news. We have no failures to report in either Hamilton County or north Georgia and plenty of high scores.

The lowest score in Hamilton County was a 78 at Mikado on Lee Highway, which is nine points above a failing grade of 69.

The inspector found sushi rice without a timer, improper glove use when handling ready-to-eat foods, no sanitizer at a mechanical dish washer, rice and onions stored on the floor, gaskets on the cooler and freezer in poor repair, multiple dirty non-food contact surfaces and leaky sinks throughout the kitchen.

Some good news though, Mikado improved its score to a 95 on a second inspection the next day.

Several restaurants in the Tennessee Valley posted very high scores or even perfect ones. Congratulations to the following restaurants for scoring 100:

Subway, 5231 Highway 153, Hixson

Burger King, 6236 Lee Highway, Chattanooga

Taco Bell, 7796 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

Wendy’s, 418 Cumberland Street, Chattanooga

Bel Air Catering, 7324 Noah Reid Road, Chattanooga

Urban Grind Café, 2193 Park Drive, Chattanooga

Urban Grind Café Bar, 2193 Park Drive, Chattanooga

The Happy Carrot, 6331 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

Candy City, 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga

India Mahal, 5970 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga

The following are the remaining scores in Hamilton County:

Mike’s Smokehouse, 3147 S. Broad Street, Chattanooga: 82

Applebee’s, 5606 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 87 (corrected to 97)

Portobello’s, 4976 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 87

Ankars, 5966 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 88

Bojangles, 4417 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 89

Sekisui, 1120 Houston Street, Suite 150, Chattanooga: 89

Feed Table and Tavern, 201 W. Main Street, Chattanooga: 89

Sonic, 3222 Cummings Highway, Chattanooga: 89

Totto Sushi and Grill, 330 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga: 89 (corrected to 98)

Sawasdee Thai Restaurant, 4008 St. Elmo Avenue, Chattanooga: 90

Wally’s, 6521 Ringgold Road, East Ridge: 90

Gadzooks, 5721 Highway 153, Suite 113, Hixson: 91 (corrected to 96)

McDonald’s, 6220 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 91 (corrected to 98)

Applebee’s, 2342 Shallowford Village Road, Chattanooga: 91 (corrected to 98)

Waffle House, 6513 Ringgold Road, East Ridge: 92

Dunkin Donuts, 5311 Highway 153, Hixson: 92 (corrected to 97)

Vine Street Market and Bakery, 1313 Hanover Street, Chattanooga: 93 (corrected to 98)

Waffle House, 7705 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 94 (corrected to 96)

Cheddar’s, 2014 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 94

Wired Coffee Bar, 5707 Main Street, Ooltewah: 95 (corrected to 97)

Piece of Cake, 9298 Apison Pike, Ooltewah: 95 (corrected to 100)

Little Caesar’s, 4632 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 95

Waffle House, 4903 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 95

Brewhaus, 224 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga: 95

Buffalo Wild Wings, 120 Market Street, Chattanooga: 96

Steamboat Super Sandwiches, 5950 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 96

Firehouse Subs, 1820 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 96

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2304 E. 3 rd Street, Chattanooga: 97

Street, Chattanooga: 97 The Camp House, 149 E. M L King Boulevard, Chattanooga: 97

The Pub on Frazier, 346 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga: 98

Dunkin Donuts, 627 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga: 98

Mr. Happy’s, 3235 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 98

Acropolis, 2213 Hamilton Place Boulevard, Chattanooga: 98

Cookout, 5000 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Number One Chinese Restaurant, 4011 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Chattanooga Wing Company, 2109 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga: 99

Smoothie King, 1913 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 99

Ankar’s Express Café, 6016 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 99

J & J Lounge, 2208 Glass Street, Chattanooga: 99