TVA closes several recreation areas as fire precaution
The Tennessee Valley Authority has closed several popular recreation areas in response to the drought and resulting wildfires across the region.
Thursday, November 17th 2016, 10:09 am EST
Thursday, November 17th 2016, 10:09 am EST
Sections of Raccoon Mountain, Nickajack and Sequoyah will be closed to the public to prevent possible fires in the recreation areas.
The TVA will close:
- Nickajack - New Hope Recreation Area
- Raccoon Mountain - Upper Reservation, including Visitor Center
- Sequoyah - Overlook and Public Access Area