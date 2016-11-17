News
UPDATE: Multiple vehicle crash at Hwy 58 and Hickory Valley Rd.
Motorists should expect some delays as the crash is cleaned up.
Thursday, November 17th 2016, 7:36 am EST by
Updated:
Thursday, November 17th 2016, 7:55 am EST
UPDATE: A serious crash involving three vehicles Thursday morning slowed traffic at the intersection of Highway 58 and Hickory Valley Road.
Police tell Channel 3 that the van involved in the crash apparently ran the red light, and was struck by a truck. The impact then sent both vehicles into a third truck at the intersection.
No serious injuries were reported, but one juvenile went to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.
Motorists should expect some delays as the crash is cleaned up and police conclude their investigative work.