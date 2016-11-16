Most criminals try not to stand out. This week in Crime Stoppers, we meet the exception. "You will see in the video the suspect is wearing a hoodie and sweatpants," Chattanooga Police Officer Victor Miller explained, "but, over the hoodie, he's wearing a reflective vest."

It was Friday, October 14th at Check-Into-Cash on Shallowford Road. Our bad guy did not shy away from being out in the open. "The suspect was seen prior to the incident around the area on foot," said Officer Miller, "and after the incident he fled on foot and was seen on video walking away from the area."

He went into the business for his second time that day around 7:30 in the evening. "He walked behind the counter," said Miller, "pulled out a gun and demanded both of the employees to comply and they did, for their safety. So, he wanted all the money that was in the cash drawer and all the money that was in the safe."

He grabbed the cash and, with the gun pointed at the clerks, ordered them to the floor, then into a back room where he wedged a chair against the door, trying to seal them in. That is when he fled. Have a good look at the surveillance footage, especially if you are frequently around Shallowford Road and the Interstate. "The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25 to 35 years old, 5 foot 9 and 165 pounds, somewhere about that," Miller said.

Any information you can give investigators could be worth up to $1,000 Crime Stoppers reward cash. "We know that he didn't leave in a vehicle," Miller added. "He didn't get here in a vehicle. So, he probably lives somewhere in this area or frequents this area, maybe works in this area. So, if you're in Shallowford Road area, you may have seen this guy somewhere.

Don't forget that reflective vest. "He probably works in the construction industry or something like that where he wears this on a daily basis," Miller continued. "So, that may stand out to you and that may be a clue that you can call in with."

If you know anything, or think you've seen this guy, you could be a phone call away from up to $1,000 reward.

Call Crime Stoppers: 423-698-3333.