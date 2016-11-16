News
Joe Biden welcomes Mike Pence to VP residence
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, welcomed Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, to the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC. Biden expressed confidence in Pence and offered 24/7 availability to him in his new role.
Wednesday, November 16th 2016, 4:28 pm EST by
Updated:
Wednesday, April 18th 2018, 12:48 pm EDT
Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, welcomed Vice President-elect Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, to the Naval Observatory in Washington, DC. Biden expressed confidence in Pence and offered 24/7 availability to him in his new role.