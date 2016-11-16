3 In Your Town: Little River National Preserve

Just outside of Fort Payne, Alabama, is an eleven-mile scenic drive through Little River Canyon National Preserve. It's a scenic and winding route that allows visitors to drive atop canyon walls.

Impressive rock formations dot the landscape. But one rock, mushroom rock, draws the most attention as it sits in the middle of Highway 167.

The park's namesake, Little River, is unique because it flows for most of its length on top of Lookout Mountain in northeast Alabama. Forested uplands, waterfalls, canyon rims and bluffs, pools, boulders and sandstone cliffs offer settings for a variety of recreational activities.

Natural resources and cultural heritage come together to tell the story of the Preserve, a special place in the Southern Appalachians.

Channel 3 is asking our viewers to submit people and places they would like to see highlighted in our newscasts. It’s simple, we want to know about good people in good places, doing good things.

HAVE AN IDEA? | Email John Martin