Smyrna, TN (WRCB) - The TN B.A.S.S. High School Trail held its third event of their 2016-2017 season on Percy Priest Lake in Smyrna Tennessee this Saturday November 12th.

There were 90 teams representing 22 different High Schools that competed in this weekends event.

Coming out on top was the team of Kyle Ingleburger and Kyle Palmer representing Grundy County. The duo took the win with five bass weighing 15.80 lbs.

Finishing in a close second was the duo of Luke Bryerly and Bryson Mills from Brentwood High with five fish weighing 15.16 pounds.

Bryerly and Mills also had Big Bass of the tournament with a nice 4.70 lb. largemouth.

If you're not fishing the Tennessee Bass Nation High School Trail you're missing out on lots of chances to win. If you want to qualify for the TN State Championship you must fish at least one of the events in this trail.

Remaining schedule:

March 4, Center Hill, Ragland Bottom.

March 11, Tims Ford, Bass Club

April 8, KY Lake, Birdsong Resort

April 29, Battle of Chickamauga, Dayton

May 12 and 13, State Championship, Tims Ford, Bass Club.

For more info visit www.tnhsbasstrail.com