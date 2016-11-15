Man accused of setting toilet paper on fire at billiards club - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man accused of setting toilet paper on fire at billiards club

By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

A Red Bank man was arrested for setting toilet paper on fire at the Chattanooga Billiards Club, Saturday night.

Chattanooga police responded to 725 Cherry Street on a reported fire. Upon arrival, officers saw a small fire inside the men's bathroom on the first floor.

Officials say prior to the fire inside the bathroom Cody Waggoner, 21, was on video going into the bathroom around 7:45 p.m. and exited about five minutes later.  A patron at the club entered the bathroom a few seconds after Waggoner exited and told an employee and the fire was extinguished using water. 

Police say the video evidence showed Waggoner going into the bathroom and setting fire to several rolls of toilet paper and the left the business. 

Waggoner has been charged with Attempted Aggravated Arson, his bond was set at $10,000.

