The Scenic City is known for its sweeping views, but it's not quite the same with thick smoke from the wildfires.

Wildfires are burning across the Channel 3 viewing area. Three major fires in the Chattanooga area are covering the city with a smoky haze.

Tourists and locals love the views on Lookout Mountain, but right now, all the smoke makes that "famous" view nearly impossible to take in.

"We've never actually seen it this foggy before, this smoky," said tourist Gabe Shababy.

Shababy and his wife often make the trip from Atlanta to take in the Scenic City's natural beauty. This time, they brought their five children, hoping to show off some of the best views on Lookout Mountain.

"That's why we came up to The Incline. So we could get a chance to show all the kids the 'See Seven States' and that kind of thing," Shababy said, "You couldn't see it today, though."

With smoke limiting visibility to just a few miles, even the view from the Ridge Cut on I-24 was a bit of a letdown.

"You can see into the city, usually. It's real clear. We were telling the kids, here it comes, here it comes. And when we pulled around that corner, it was just smoke, just everywhere. You couldn't see," Shababy said.

Although the wildfires limit activities for some people, the Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau said there's still no shortage of fun things to do.

"We don't see that it has had a negative impact on tourism," said Bob Doak, CVB President/CEO.

Many area holiday events kick off off this weekend, most of which are held indoors.

"From the Tennessee Aquarium to Ruby Falls, to the IMAX, the Hunter Museum, to the many restaurants. There are many things to do that does not involve the outdoors," Doak said.

But for those like the Shababy's, who do flock to Chattanooga for its great outdoors -- they said they'll be back, when, hopefully, the wildfires are not.

"It'll clear up," Shababy said, "Lord willing."