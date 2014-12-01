UPDATE: The Tennessee Valley's generous spirit showed itself Friday, as Channel 3's 32nd Annual Share Your Christmas™ food drive gathered:

$53,642 in total donations (Chattanooga, Cleveland and Dalton)

119,087 pounds of food (Chattanooga, Cleveland and Dalton)

313,811 meals (Chattanooga, Cleveland and Dalton)

You can still drop off your non-perishable food donations at any Food City grocery story or WalMart Neighborhood Markets.

PREVIOUS STORY: WRCB Channel 3 is teaming up with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank once again for the 32nd Annual Share Your Christmas™ food drive.

This year’s drive is set for Friday, Dec. 2 and you’re invited to be a part of our effort to fight hunger in our community.

Started just two years after the Chattanooga Area Food Bank was founded, Share Your Christmas™ is one of the longest running and most successful food drives around, thanks to the kind and giving spirit of the people of the Tennessee Valley and north Georgia.

Last year’s effort brought in $61,890 and 203,000 pounds in food, enough to provide 577,243 meals to people in need.

We ask you to once again open your hearts and cupboards to help your neighbors who struggle to put food on the table.

From 4:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, Channel 3 will accept cash and food donations for the Food Bank.

Donations will be accepted at:

Food collected in Cleveland and Dalton will go to agencies serving the people of those areas, so you can be assured you’re helping the people in your community.

Non-perishable food items or cash donations directly help the members of our community who would otherwise go hungry.

If you can’t make it to Share Your Christmas™?, you can still help the Food Bank by making a monetary donation online or dropping off non-perishable food items at participating Food City, Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market stores.

Food City also partnered with Share Your Christmas™? to make it even easier to help. Nov. 14 – Dec. 31 you can add a $1, $3, or $5 donation to your grocery bill at checkout. All of the proceeds go directly to the Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

Each year, the Food Bank distributes more than 10 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 9 million meals, to those in need and hands out nearly 21,000 emergency food boxes. A portion of this food is received through community food drives like Share Your Christmas™?.

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank leads a 380-member network of partners in eliminating hunger and promoting better nutrition across 20 counties in southeast Tennessee and northwest Georgia. Food Bank programs include Sack Pack and Kids Café to combat child hunger, the Senior Grocery Program, Emergency Food Box assistance for individuals and families with urgent food needs, Agency Shopping to help member agencies stock their pantries and feeding programs, and the Second Helpings program, a food rescue program partnering with local restaurants, convention centers and cafeterias.