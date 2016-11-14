Message about Smoky Conditions

We are very aware of the issues regarding the ongoing smokiness in our area. Maintenance crews have been and will continue to check on buildings and are offering any help that is available to the most affected buildings.

If parents feel it necessary to remove their children from school for health reasons, we’re asking them to please contact the school administration to make arrangements to pick up their child.

We recommend parents accompany their children to the bus stop in the morning if the smoke continues to cause any issues with visibility.

Thank you