GOLDEN POND, Ky. (AP) - Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area is offering free cedar Christmas tree permits starting later this month.

The park says the permits will be available online from Nov. 25 to Dec. 24, at http://www.landbetweenthelakes.us/reservations . To obtain a permit in person, visit the Administrative Office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays Nov. 28 to Dec. 23.

A permit entitles a family to cut one cedar tree through Dec. 24 anywhere in the park except areas within sight of U.S. 68-Kentucky 80, Woodlands Trace National Scenic Byway, cemeteries, nature watch areas, campgrounds and other mowed areas.

Rules and regulations are available online.

Land Between the Lakes manages more than 170,000 acres in western Kentucky and Tennessee as part of the U.S. Forest Service and Department of Agriculture's public lands program.