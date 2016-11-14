NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Supreme Court has adopted plain-language forms and instructions that couples with children can use for uncontested divorces.

The Administrative Office of the Courts says the forms are intended to simplify divorce proceedings for people with children. The forms are for use by people who agree on child support and other issues of the divorce, don't own any real estate and don't have retirement accounts.

The court approved the forms for use in all Tennessee courts.

A news release from the Administrative Office of the Courts said the court in 2011 adopted forms for uncontested divorces for couples who don't have children.

The new forms go into effect Jan. 1 and will be available at no cost at http://TNCourts.gov and http://TNJusticeForAll.com .