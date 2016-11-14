Electronics Technician First Class Petty Officer Rex Edward Henry Jr. was reunited with his family on the field at Finley Stadium Saturday, during the Mocs' Military Appreciation game against Wofford.

After being brought out onto the field to be recognized, his family watched a video message from him on the scoreboard before turning around to be surprised by Rex joining them on the field. He had been in town for one week, but was staying with a friend to keep his trip a surprise.

Edward Henry Jr. is a 10-year Navy vet and has spent the last nine years in Navy Reserves. He is assigned to SEAL Team 18 and is currently deployed to support Naval Special Warfare Unit Four and Special Operations Command SOUTH.