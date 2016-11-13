News
2.3 Magnitude earthquake hits North Georgia
A magnitude 2.3 earthquake hit about 6 miles SSW of Ringgold, Georgia around 8:30p.m Sunday.
The United States Geological Survey registered its depth as 5 miles.
The USGS says this type of seismic activity is not uncommon, as thousands of small earthquakes happen across the country at any time.