News
Cleveland PD investigating murder-suicide
The Cleveland police are investigating a murder suicide that happened inside a residence at 515 Springhill Drive in Cleveland.
Sunday, November 13th 2016, 2:06 pm EST
Updated:
Monday, November 14th 2016, 9:42 am EST
The Cleveland police are investigating a murder suicide that happened inside a residence at 515 Springhill Drive in Cleveland.
Police say an elderly couple with health issues, was found by their son at 11:20 Sunday morning deceased in their home.
Cleveland police say the investigation is still in the preliminary stages and more information will be provided when available.