UPDATE: Bledsoe, Bradley, McMinn, Polk and Sequatchie counties were added to the list of counties under a Commissioner of Agriculture burn ban. This brings the total to 14 Tennessee counties: Bledsoe, Bradley,Claiborne, Cumberland, Hamilton, Jefferson, Loudon, Marion, McMinn, Monroe, Polk, Robertson, Sequatchie and Sevier.

Georgia has added two counties (Murray and Walker) to their burn ban list. Officials say trash, campfires, bonfires, burn barrels etc. are prohibited until further notice.

A violation of a burn ban is considered reckless burning and is punishable as a Class A misdemeanor which carries a fine of $2,500 and/or up to 11 months 29 days in jail.

Counties not listed under the ban require a safe debris burning permit. For now, those permits are not expected to be issued until substantial precipitation is received. A violation of burning without a permit is punishable as a Class C misdemeanor which carries a fine of $50 and/or up to 30 days in jail.

