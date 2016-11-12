UPDATE: Officials confirm that 29-year-old Meredith Lawler succumbed to her injuries Thursday night, nearly a week after a crash on N. Access Road.

Charges are pending against Jackie Nation, the driver of the 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two people were injured after a crash on the 4600 block of N. Access Road Friday night.

The Chattanooga Police Department responded to the crash around 8 p.m.

Officials say a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling north towards the roundabout on N. Access Road, and a 2007 Toyota Prius was traveling south.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee went into oncoming traffic, striking the Prius in a head-on collision.

The Chattanooga Fire Department arrived on scene and extracted both drivers from their vehicles.

Officials say both drivers were transported to a local hospital for treatment by the Hamilton County EMS.

The driver of the Toyota Prius sustained serious injuries from the crash, and had to receive surgery. The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was treated and released.

The Chattanooga Police Traffic Division is investigating the crash. Officials say charges are pending.