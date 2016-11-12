After just meeting two weeks prior to close out the regular season, Ooltewah took down Walker Valley 45-20 Friday night at the Owl's nest to move on to 5A quarterfinals.

The Owls flew on the board first after a blocked punt was recovered by Andy Reed and returned for the first touchdown of the game. Cam Turner then followed up the scoring with two rushing touchdowns for the Owls before the break.

Walker Valley was finally able to get a rally going with five minutes left in the first half. UTC commit, Bryce Nunnelly, punched in the first score for the Mustangs a couple yards out. Junior quarterback Kolten Gibson then connected with Nunnelly deep in the endzone to make it 24-17 at halftime.

Owls' running back Sincere Quinn and quarterback Collin Thurman each rushed in a touchdown in the second half to help run away with the lead.