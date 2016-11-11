"You dig up the earth and you expose that bare mineral soil, because that can't burn,” says Hawkins. “It's essentially taking the fuel away. So the fire's going to advance to the leaf litter, it gets to that dirt, and that'll kind of stop the advancement of the fire."



Thick smoke and rugged terrain made the job dangerous. And where the machines can't go, the highly trained rangers do it by hand.



“They're hiking in with shovels and rakes and digging it out by hand. They'll dig out 6-foot-wide strips by hand down through the woods. It's tough work," adds Hawkins.



The fire hasn't come close to David Harris' vacation home yet, but the smoke has been too close for comfort.



"The firemen up here had everything secured around the house. They dug some kind of trench around the house, a fire break, so it wouldn't come closer to the house," says Harris.



He grabbed one thing out of the house at his wife's request, just in case the fire spreads.



"Wedding pictures. Yep. Nothing else. Everything else can be replaced," adds Harris.



Meanwhile, crews will do everything possible to keep the fire under control. This includes calling teams from western states who have more experience with widespread fires. They helped recently with the Cohutta Wilderness fire in north Georgia.



"They bring multi-state teams, that's how that works. That's what a lot of the western fires end up being because of the sheer volume and sheer ground you have to cover," says Hawkins.



Despite all the hard work, there's really only one thing that will help the longer-than-normal fire season.



"Until we get substantial rain, it's going to stay that way,” adds Hawkins. “We're going to keep on chasing fires."



Georgia Forestry crews will continue to adjust how they attack this fire as wind conditions change through the weekend. As of Friday afternoon the size of the fire is unknown, but no mandatory evacuations have been ordered yet.